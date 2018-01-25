HazMat Team investigates white powder found outside Paducah office

A HazMat team responded to Whitehaven Welcome Center located at 1845 Lone Oak Road off I-24 exit 7 to investigate a suspicious white substance.

The welcome center was closed for approximately two hours on Thursday, January 25, to allow hazardous response crews to test the substance found in the parking lot near a drain.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee found the material in the parking lot used by truck drivers.

At noon, the Kentucky HazMat #1 Response Team and the Paducah Fire Department received notification to investigate the white powder.

After testing, the material is identified as starch. The welcome center has reopened to the public.

McCracken County Emergency Management and the Paducah Police Department assisted on scene.

