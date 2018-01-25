Gov. Greitens to answer budget questions on Facebook Live

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Butler County Health Department are investigating a case of Hepatitis A identified in a food handler that worked while potentially contagious at a Poplar Bluff restaurant.
The Carbondale Police Department received three reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A HazMat team responded to Whitehaven Welcome Center located at 1845 Lone Oak Road off I-24 exit 7 to investigate a suspicious white substance.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The cruise ship where a Louisiana woman fell off is set to arrive in New Orleans Thursday. Juwanna Brooks, 44, was identified as the woman who fell off the Carnival Triumph Sunday near Mexico. The cruise took off Saturday from New Orleans heading to Cozumel. Brooks' mother said the cruise line officials contacted her after she fell overboard. The search for Brooks is ongoing. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.
