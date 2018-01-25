Gov. Greitens to answer budget questions on Facebook Live

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.

In the post on his Facebook page, the governor said, "It's your money, you deserve to know how it's being used."

Gov. Greitens will hold events across the state next week to promote tax cuts for working families.

Tour dates and locations include:

Monday, January 29

Macon, MO - 10 a.m. at Economy Products, 202 Pine Crest Dr.

Palmyra, MO - 1:30 p.m. at Doyle Manufacturing, 2799 US 24

Jackson, MO - 4 p.m. at Signature Packaging, 1302 Lenco Avenue

Tuesday, January 30

Springfield, MO - 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Building Supply, 3020 N. Martin Avenue

Joplin, MO - 2 p.m. at Lozier, 1625 S. Schifferdecker Ave.

Kansas City, MO - 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Farathane, 4600 NW 41st St.

According to the governor's office, details about the plan will be released on Monday morning. In a press release, the office said the plan will cut taxes for working families and lower taxes for businesses to create more jobs.

Gov. Greitens will be joined by legislatures from around the state.

On Jan. 22, the governor announced his 2019 fiscal year budget recommendations. You can click here to read more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.