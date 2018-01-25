Gov. Greitens promotes tax cuts in MO

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is proposing to cut the state's top individual income tax rate by 10 percent and reduce the corporate income tax rate by nearly one-third.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will hold events across the state next week to promote tax cuts for working families.

Tour dates and locations include:

Monday, January 29

Macon, MO - 10 a.m. at Economy Products, 202 Pine Crest Dr.

Palmyra, MO - 1:30 p.m. at Doyle Manufacturing, 2799 US 24

Jackson, MO - 4 p.m. at Signature Packaging, 1302 Lenco Avenue

Tuesday, January 30

Springfield, MO - 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Building Supply, 3020 N. Martin Avenue

Joplin, MO - 2 p.m. at Lozier, 1625 S. Schifferdecker Ave.

Kansas City, MO - 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Farathane, 4600 NW 41st St.

In a press release, the office said the plan will cut taxes 97% for working families and lower taxes for businesses to create more jobs. Gov. Greitens’ plan will give Missouri the second lowest corporate income tax rate in the country.

Grietens said he is getting rid of 33,000 regulations in Missouri.

“We welcome Gov. Greitens to Jackson to share his tax plan for our state’s hardworking citizens," Brian Gerau, Director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce said. "This is a great first step towards bringing jobs and economic development to small Missouri communities like ours.”

He answered budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.

In the post on his Facebook page before the live video, the governor solicited questions and said, "It's your money, you deserve to know how it's being used."

On Jan. 22, the governor announced his 2019 fiscal year budget recommendations. You can click here to read more.

