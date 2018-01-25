Missouri AG's office fined for failing to produce documents

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal judge has fined the office of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley $500, citing "continued and belated" failure to produce documents for a police brutality lawsuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig issued a four-page order Tuesday that fined and sanctioned Hawley's office.

The lawsuit was filed by St. Louis wedding photographer Scott O'Rourke. He was arrested and charged after a political protest in 2012. He was later acquitted. He sued St. Louis police, which at the time of the arrest was under state control.

Loree Anne Paradise, spokeswoman for Hawley, a Republican, told the Post-Dispatch that missing deadlines "is never acceptable," but Hawley has implemented a sweeping reorganization since taking office in 2017, and those changes are ongoing.

