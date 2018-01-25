Meatballs recalled due to possible listeria contamination

More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Thursday, January 25 from Rich Products Corporation.

The ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items were produced on December 17, 2017. The products being recalled are 36-pound cases containing six, 6-pound bags of "Member's Mark Casa di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs" with a "Best if used by 17 Dec 2018" label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The products have an establishment number of "Est. 5336" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered on Jan. 24, 2018 when FSIS received notification from the firm that they shipped adulterated product into commerce.

FSIS said the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have bought these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Care at Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.

