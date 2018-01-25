Meatballs recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
We are seeing lots of sunshine today with a few strong wind gusts.
We are seeing lots of sunshine today with a few strong wind gusts.
A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.
A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Taylor Lyn Manuel recorded a man driving around in his SUV with a cat on the hood before he sped off down the highway.
Taylor Lyn Manuel recorded a man driving around in his SUV with a cat on the hood before he sped off down the highway.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.