Missouri couple accused of keeping teen as 'sex slave'

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri couple is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenager whom a prosecutor alleges was kept as a "sex slave."

Strafford residents Larry and Alicia Dykes are jailed on $500,000 bonds. Larry Dykes was charged Friday with 10 felonies, and his wife with three. Both suspects are 42.

Court records say the girl was younger than 14 when the alleged sexual abuse began. The records say the girl was sometimes handcuffed and blindfolded.

Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser says the girl was "primarily a sex slave." He says there may be additional charges.

Larry Dykes' attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press on Thursday. Berkstresser says a public defender will be appointed to represent Alicia Dykes at a hearing next week.

