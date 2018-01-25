Missouri lawmakers consider bill for free needle exchange

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will answer budget questions on Facebook at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 25.
More than 3,000 pounds of beef meatball products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
The 15-year-old suspect in the Marshall County High School shooting was in court on Thursday, January 25.
We are seeing lots of sunshine today with a few strong wind gusts.
A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.
