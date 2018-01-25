Kennett home set on fire following a domestic violence incident

A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.
Following a domestic violence incident in Kennett, Missouri a residence was set on fire.
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.
The community is joining hands to gather for those affected by the Marshall County High School deadly school that happened the morning of Tuesday, January 23. If you have a vigil or prayer circle you would like to add, let us know by messaging us on Facebook.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
