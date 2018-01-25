Kennett home set on fire following a domestic violence incident

Following a domestic violence incident in Kennett, Missouri a residence was set on fire.

Police were called to the 300 block of Seely Street around 7:24 a.m.

Officers said a male victim, who was inside the residence at the time of the fire, was transported by ambulance to the Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center Emergency room for treatment after he had suffered from smoke inhalation.

They later arrested 43-year-old Brigit Moseley for 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree domestic assault.

Moseley’s charge list was later increased when she assaulted an investigator during an interview and attempted to assault two others.

Moseley was transported to and held in the Dunklin County Justice Center where she was placed on a twenty-four-hour hold.

