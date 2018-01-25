MO Governor announces support for 'Champ's Law'

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens puts his support behind an effort to strengthen Missouri’s laws when it comes to penalties for those who hurt police dogs.

Greitens recently met with some police officers in Kansas City and was joined by officers from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Champ, one of the K-9’s who works with them, was there.

He’s a German Shepherd who has been with the Cass County Sheriff’s office for four years.

Last month, Champ was stabbed in the side of the neck while pursuing a suspect.

In Missouri, stabbing a police K-9 carries about the same penalty as not returning a library book.

Greitens believes that needs to change.

He said, in Iowa if you hurt a police animal you can go to jail for up to five years.

If you hurt an FBI dog in the Hawkeye state, Greitens says, you could go to jail for up to 10 years.

“We need to strengthen Missouri’s laws,” said Governor Greitens. “These K-9s do incredible work on behalf of our people. They are trained, tough dogs, and they help keep Missourians safe. There’s a bill to do that working its way through the legislature now. It’s called “Champ’s Law,” and it’s a bill I support.”

Champ is reportedly recovering from his wounds, and is back on duty.

