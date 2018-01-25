Paducah PD looking for relatives of 4 officers who died in line of duty

The community of Jackson, Missouri is coming together to support a communications officer going through cancer treatments.
The community of Jackson, Missouri is coming together to support a communications officer going through cancer treatments.
Coping with this tragedy can be tough on your kids, no matter where they go to school.
Coping with this tragedy can be tough on your kids, no matter where they go to school.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton will hold a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
Governor Matt Bevin and Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton will hold a special event in support of Marshall County on Friday morning in Benton, Kentucky.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens puts his support behind an effort to strengthen Missouri’s laws when it comes to penalties for those who hurt police dogs.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens puts his support behind an effort to strengthen Missouri’s laws when it comes to penalties for those who hurt police dogs.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.