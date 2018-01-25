Paducah PD looking for relatives of 4 officers who died in line of duty

The Paducah Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding any surviving relatives of four of its officers who have died in the line of duty.

The four officers are Officer Cal Smith, Officer James Phelps, Officer William Romaine, and Officer William H. Poore.

The police department intends to honor these officers and their families during Peace Officers Memorial Week in May.

Officer Smith was ambushed and shot to death in 1893.

His killer, who had been arrested earlier for being drunk and disruptive, mistook Officer Smith for the officer who had arrested him, and shot him.

Officer James Phelps suffered a fatal heart attack while assisting at the scene of a fire in 1894.

He had rushed into a burning building to help search for anyone trapped inside.

He collapsed and died when he exited the building.

Officer Poore died in 1928, succumbing to injuries from the previous day while searching for two suspects who had stolen a suitcase.

Poore fell through a train trestle and sustained a head injury.

Anyone with any information about surviving injuries are asked to contact Detective Matt Scheer at 270-444-8553 or mscheer@paducahky.gov.

