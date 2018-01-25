Missouri S&T student charged with campus shooting threat

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a student at the Missouri University of Science and Technology has been charged with threatening to open fire on the Rolla campus with an assault rifle.

The Rolla Daily News reports that Alexander Beetler, of St. James, was charged Wednesday with making a terrorist threat. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says Beetler's father told authorities that his son had threatened to kill him and "empty the rest of the clips" on the Missouri S&T campus.

The father also said Beetler had an AK-47 rifle and about 900 rounds of ammunition, and the weapon was recovered during a search. The statement says Beetler was charged earlier this year in Kansas with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

