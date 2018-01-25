Missouri S&T student charged with campus shooting threat

Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Perry County School District 32 will be replacing asbestos-ridden tiles on the second floor of the Senior High School in February.
A home is being called a total loss after a fire in Sikeston, Missouri around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, January 25.
A store in Paducah, Kentucky is offering t-shirt sales to help the Marshall County community after a deadly school shooting.
