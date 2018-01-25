KY Governor orders all state flags at half staff following deadly school shooting

Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Perry County School District 32 will be replacing asbestos-ridden tiles on the second floor of the Senior High School in February.
A home is being called a total loss after a fire in Sikeston, Missouri around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, January 25.
A store in Paducah, Kentucky is offering t-shirt sales to help the Marshall County community after a deadly school shooting.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
