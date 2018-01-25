KY Governor orders all state flags at half staff following deadly school shooting

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on January 30.

This is a show of support for the Marshall County community following tragic events at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23.

"May this serve as a visual reminder to all of us that we must come together in love and solidarity during this time of heartbreak and mourning and in the months and years that follow," said Gov. Bevin. "Together, let us commit to honor the memory of those that were lost and pray for the Marshall County community during the hard days ahead. United we stand. Divided we fall."

Gov. Bevin encourages all Kentuckians, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join this show of support for the Marshall County community.

