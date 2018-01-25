Floor tiles with asbestos to be removed from Perry Co., MO school

Perry County School District 32 will be replacing asbestos-ridden tiles on the second floor of the Senior High School in February.

According to the school's superintendent, the floor has been closed off to students and staff until the tiles are taken care of on February 15 and 16.

These are the original tiles from when the school first began in 1938 and this is all part of the school's emergency management plan.

The tiles were not detached from the floor and school officials say there is no risk to staff or students.

Once the tiles are taken up, the original concrete floor will be left.

