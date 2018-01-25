Floor tiles with asbestos to be removed from Old Senior High building in Perry Co., MO

Perry County School District 32 will be replacing asbestos-ridden tiles on the second floor of the Old Senior High School in February.

According to Kate Martin, communications director, the section of floor has been closed off to students and staff until the tiles are taken care of on February 15 and 16.

These are the original tiles from when the school first began in 1938 and this is all part of the school's asbestos management plan.

The tiles were not detached from the floor, one tile had some "give" in it, and Martin said there is no risk to staff or students.

Once the tiles are taken up, the original concrete floor will be left. After school is out, any additional work on the tiles will be done.

Martin said this was not a surprise, they've been managing the tiles since the '80s.

