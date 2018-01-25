Home total loss after early morning fire in Sikeston, MO

A home is being called a total loss after a fire in Sikeston, Missouri around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, January 25.

The cause of the fire is reported to be a kerosene heater.

According to Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, no one was home when the flames started.

It happened in the 500 block of Wilson Street.

Broom said officials could not enter the home to fight the flames, so they had to extinguish from the outside.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.