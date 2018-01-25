Early morning house fire in Sikeston, MO leaves residence a total loss

Perry County School District 32 was inspected as a precaution after it was found that loose floor tiles contain asbestos.
A house fire in Sikeston, Missouri left the residence a total loss around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.
It's a cold frosty morning, but lots of sunshine will help warm us up today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says southerly winds will also kick in and temperatures will top out in the 50s.
Gun safety and school safety advocates say the shock factor has disappeared amid years of school shootings, making them feel like common, everyday events.
Following the school shooting at Marshall County High School on January 23 where two students were killed and several others were injured benefits are being held to support the community.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
