Early morning house fire in Sikeston, MO leaves residence a total loss

A house fire in Sikeston, Missouri left the residence a total loss around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is reported to be a kerosene heater.

According to Sgt. John Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the home was not occupied when the flames began and no one was injured.

The blaze was in the 500 block of Wilson Street. Broom said officials could not enter the residence to fight the flames causing them to remain outside to extinguish the fire.

Broom said he believes the residents were out with friends at the time of the fire.

