First Alert: Sunshine warms up the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Sunshine warms up the Heartland

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Possible wintry mix next week (Source: KFVS) Possible wintry mix next week (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

It's a cold frosty morning, but lots of sunshine will help warm us up today. 

Laura Wibbenmeyer says southerly winds will also kick in and temperatures will top out in the 50s. 

A few of our western counties could even hit the 60-degree mark this afternoon. 

Friday night into Saturday rain will overspread the area.  A cool down is expected for the beginning of next week's work week. 

We are watching Wednesday night into Thursday closely for the possibility of a winter storm with accumulating snow possible.

More wintry precipitation is possible next week. Long-range models are showing rain changing to snowfall on February 1.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly