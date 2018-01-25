First Alert: Sunshine warms up the Heartland

It's a cold frosty morning, but lots of sunshine will help warm us up today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says southerly winds will also kick in and temperatures will top out in the 50s.

A few of our western counties could even hit the 60-degree mark this afternoon.

Friday night into Saturday rain will overspread the area. A cool down is expected for the beginning of next week's work week.

We are watching Wednesday night into Thursday closely for the possibility of a winter storm with accumulating snow possible.

More wintry precipitation is possible next week. Long-range models are showing rain changing to snowfall on February 1.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.