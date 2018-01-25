Benefits to be held for the Marshall County community

Following the school shooting at Marshall County High School on January 23 where two students were killed and several others were injured benefits are being held to support the community.

One will be on February 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Pond in Hardin, Ky will hold the benefit for the victims and their families. All of the proceeds will for to those affected by the tragedy.

A benefit concert will take place at Twin Lakes Worship Center on February 17.

The #MarshallStrong Benefit Concert begins at 7 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m.

Worship bands from the area as well as national bands will be coming together to put on a concert for the families of the shooting.

The concert is free but donations will be accepted.

