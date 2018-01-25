5 things to know 1/25

Good morning it is Thursday, January 25.

First Alert Forecast

Today is Laura Wibbenmeyer’s pick of the week. There will be lots of sunshine and we’ll see temperatures in the 50’s.

There will be a breeze, but not anything too serious. We could see gusts around 20 miles per hour.

It still looks to be a gloomy, soggy Saturday. The rain will start Friday night and move out on Saturday from Northwest to Southeast.

It looks like we could see some wintry precipitation, next Thursday. Rain could change into wintry precipitation that evening.

Some models are showing accumulating snow, but it isn't clear how much.

Making headlines

The Marshall County High School shooting suspect will be in court today facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

Lawmakers and schools are responding to the tragedy in Marshall County with love and support. Click here to see the president's response.

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri school has canceled classes due to the flu and other illnesses.

Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.