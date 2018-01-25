False report of threat at Calloway county schools means more security will be in place

Good morning it is Thursday, January 25. First Alert Forecast Today is Laura Wibbenmeyer’s pick of the week. There will be lots of sunshine and we’ll see temperatures in the 50’s.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the threat of a school shooting at a Livingston County School on Jan. 25.
A 14-year-old student at Calloway County High School has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after complaints of a social media threat against the school. The Calloway County Sheriff's office got several complaints about a social media post reporting a threat against the high school.
A new form of health care is take shape in around the Cape and Jackson area. It not only offers unlimited doctor's visits, but 24/7 gym access. “It's putting health care back in the hands of the individual,” JD Webster, who works with 180 Healthcare, said. 180 Healthcare is flipping health and wellness on its head.
Gusts of wind can easily whip through a nearly empty parking lot at a three store strip mall near William Street in Cape Girardeau which will likely be completely vacant this Fall. The last remaining store in the shopping area is a Toys “R” Us and it’s closing its doors in mid-April.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
