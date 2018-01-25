False report of threat at Calloway county schools means more security will be in place

A 14-year-old student at Calloway County High School has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after complaints of a social media threat against the school.

The Calloway County Sheriff's office got several complaints about a social media post reporting a threat against the high school.

School and Sheriff's Office investigators conducted several interviews to look into the threat.

They determined that there was no credible threat, but did find enough evidence to arrest the 14-year-old student and charge that juvenile with falsely reporting an incident.

There will be additional security at Calloway County Schools on January 25th, 2018.

Sheriff Sam Steger would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the tips@callkyso.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.