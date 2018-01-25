False report of threat at Calloway Co. schools leads to more security

Gun safety and school safety advocates say the shock factor has disappeared amid years of school shootings, making them feel like common, everyday events.
Following the school shooting at Marshall County High School on January 23 where two students were killed and several others were injured benefits are being held to support the community.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
A 14-year-old student at Calloway County High School has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after complaints of a social media threat against the school. The Calloway County Sheriff's office got several complaints about a social media post reporting a threat against the high school.
Good morning it is Thursday, January 25. First Alert Forecast Today is Laura Wibbenmeyer’s pick of the week. There will be lots of sunshine and we’ll see temperatures in the 50’s.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
