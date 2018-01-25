Livingston County Sheriff's Department investigates threats made against school

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department is investigating the threat of a school shooting at a Livingston County School on Jan. 25.
Sheriff Bobby Davidson has not received any information to believe the threat is credible.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department will be providing security to each school to assist the full-time school resource officer.
The investigation is currently looking to trace the source of the threat, and identify the suspect.
A new form of health care is take shape in around the Cape and Jackson area. It not only offers unlimited doctor's visits, but 24/7 gym access. “It's putting health care back in the hands of the individual,” JD Webster, who works with 180 Healthcare, said. 180 Healthcare is flipping health and wellness on its head.
Gusts of wind can easily whip through a nearly empty parking lot at a three store strip mall near William Street in Cape Girardeau which will likely be completely vacant this Fall. The last remaining store in the shopping area is a Toys “R” Us and it’s closing its doors in mid-April.
An educational town hall meeting on what parents should do in the event of a school shooting will be taking place in Metropolis next week.
Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff, Missouri canceled classes through Friday, January 26.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
