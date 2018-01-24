SIU Basketball team defeats Indiana State

The 19th ranked Auburn Tigers basketball team defeated Missouri 91-73 Wednesday night in Columbia. With the win Auburn improves to 6-1 in the Southeastern Conference and 18-2 overall. Mizzou falls to 3-4 and 13-7. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

