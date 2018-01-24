SIU Basketball team defeats Indiana State

Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-01-25 04:14:09 GMT
The 19th ranked Auburn Tigers basketball team defeated Missouri 91-73 Wednesday night in Columbia. With the win Auburn improves to 6-1 in the Southeastern Conference and 18-2 overall. Mizzou falls to 3-4 and 13-7. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:14 PM EST2018-01-25 03:14:33 GMT
The SIU Men's basketball team defeated Indiana State 82-77 Wednesday night in Carbondale. The Salukis were led by Aaron Cook with 25 points. With the win, the Salukis improve to 5-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference and Indiana State drops to 5-4. Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
