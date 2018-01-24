SIU Basketball team defeats Indiana State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Basketball team defeats Indiana State

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The SIU Men's basketball team defeated Indiana State 82-77 Wednesday night in Carbondale.

The Salukis were led by Aaron Cook with 25 points.

With the win, the Salukis improve to 5-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference and Indiana State drops to 5-4.

