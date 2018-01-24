New healthcare service offers 24/7 access to health & wellness

A new form of health care is take shape in around the Cape and Jackson area. It not only offers unlimited doctor's visits, but 24/7 gym access. “It's putting health care back in the hands of the individual,” JD Webster, who works with 180 Healthcare, said. 180 Healthcare is flipping health and wellness on its head.
Gusts of wind can easily whip through a nearly empty parking lot at a three store strip mall near William Street in Cape Girardeau which will likely be completely vacant this Fall. The last remaining store in the shopping area is a Toys “R” Us and it’s closing its doors in mid-April.
An educational town hall meeting on what parents should do in the event of a school shooting will be taking place in Metropolis next week.
Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff, Missouri canceled classes through Friday, January 26.
The Paducah Police Department report an 80-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the face on Wednesday, January 24.
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
