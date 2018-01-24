Cape Girardeau Toys R Us closed

A house dedication was held in Sikeston, Missouri on Friday, April 13, seven years after the town of Pinhook was demolished.
Power restored to most after tree falls on power line on Friday morning, April 13 near Cobden, Illinois.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday night, April 13 as scattered strong to severe storms will likely move in after dark.
The last remaining store in the shopping area near Williams Street in Cape Girardeau was a Toys “R” Us and it closed its doors in April.
A southern Illinois man is facing charges after a fight that could leave another man blind.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The Cowboys could release Palestine native Dez Bryant today, according to an ESPN insider.
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.
