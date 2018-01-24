Paducah PD: Man accidentally shot self in face

The Paducah Police Department report an 80-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the face on Wednesday, January 24.

According to police, they were called to the service entrance of Royal Oaks automobile dealership on Park Avenue at 4 p.m.

Police said the Grand Rivers, Ky. man was working on something under the back seat of his car when a handgun he was carrying in his vest pocket went off.

He was shot in the left side of his face and was taken to Baptist Health Paducah.

The man, who police say has a valid concealed carry license, was able to speak with officers and told them he did not touch the gun and was unsure why it fired.

The man was still being treated at the hospital as of Wednesday evening.

