Heath H.S. shooting survivor speaks out after Marshall Co. H.S. shooting

Missy Jenkins was involved in the Heath High School shooting more than 20 years ago.

She says incidents like what happened at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23 bring back those feelings.

Since being injured and wheelchair-bound, Missy has now become a school counselor where she helps students in middle school and high school learn to deal with anger.

One of the biggest things she mentions is talking. She said even today, that's what helps her and the worst thing is not mentioning it at all.

That's why I became a counselor and work in a school with middle and high school kids," she said. "I want to be that person that will listen to them and let them get it out instead of them having to dwell on it on their own because there are people that care even if they think there isn't...there is people that care and they want to help."

If you are wanting to do something for Marshall County students, Jenkins suggested even something as simple as a letter can help. She still has letters from 20 years ago that she remembers getting her through those times.

