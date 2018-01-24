Heath H.S. shooting survivor speaks out after Marshall Co. H.S. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heath H.S. shooting survivor speaks out after Marshall Co. H.S. shooting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Missy Jenkins was involved in the Heath High School shooting more than 20 years ago.

She says incidents like what happened at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23 bring back those feelings.

Since being injured and wheelchair-bound, Missy has now become a school counselor where she helps students in middle school and high school learn to deal with anger.

One of the biggest things she mentions is talking. She said even today, that's what helps her and the worst thing is not mentioning it at all.

That's why I became a counselor and work in a school with middle and high school kids," she said. "I want to be that person that will listen to them and let them get it out instead of them having to dwell on it on their own because there are people that care even if they think there isn't...there is people that care and they want to help."

If you are wanting to do something for Marshall County students, Jenkins suggested even something as simple as a letter can help. She still has letters from 20 years ago that she remembers getting her through those times.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Marshall Co. High School shooting suspect in court Thursday

    Marshall Co. High School shooting suspect in court Thursday

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-01-24 22:35:29 GMT

    Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

    Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

  • Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-01-24 01:49:21 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-01-24 06:51:16 GMT

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

  • Armed 11-year-old attempts to rob gas station

    Armed 11-year-old attempts to rob gas station

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:57 AM EST2018-01-24 12:57:36 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:57 AM EST2018-01-24 12:57:36 GMT

    Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.

    Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly