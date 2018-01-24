Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff cancels class through Friday due to illness

Gusts of wind can easily whip through a nearly empty parking lot at a three store strip mall near William Street in Cape Girardeau which will likely be completely vacant this Fall. The last remaining store in the shopping area is a Toys “R” Us and it’s closing its doors in mid-April.
Gusts of wind can easily whip through a nearly empty parking lot at a three store strip mall near William Street in Cape Girardeau which will likely be completely vacant this Fall. The last remaining store in the shopping area is a Toys “R” Us and it’s closing its doors in mid-April.
An educational town hall meeting on what parents should do in the event of a school shooting will be taking place in Metropolis next week.
An educational town hall meeting on what parents should do in the event of a school shooting will be taking place in Metropolis next week.
Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff, Missouri canceled classes through Friday, January 26.
Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff, Missouri canceled classes through Friday, January 26.
The Paducah Police Department report an 80-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the face on Wednesday, January 24.
The Paducah Police Department report an 80-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the face on Wednesday, January 24.
Missy Jenkins was involved in the Heath High School shooting more than 20 years ago.
Missy Jenkins was involved in the Heath High School shooting more than 20 years ago.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.