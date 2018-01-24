Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff cancels class through Friday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff cancels class through Friday due to illness

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff, Missouri canceled classes through Friday, January 26.

According to the school, many of the students and staff are sick with the flu and other illnesses. They called off to give everyone a chance to recover.

