Dyersburg Police make several arrests in connection with shootings

After an investigation into recent shootings, Dyersburg police have made arrests and recovered guns over a four-day period in the area.

Officers have made 31 traffic stops, eight arrests and recovered two handguns and ammunition from known gang members.

Recent shootings have been in densely populated areas. One of which was in public housing in the middle of the day.

More gang activity is planned and police are asking the community for any information about the recent shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS or the Criminal Investigation Unit at (731) 288-7679.

