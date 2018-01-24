Dyersburg Police make several arrests in connection with shootings

Sacred Heart School of Poplar Bluff, Missouri canceled classes through Friday, January 26.
A store in Paducah, Kentucky is offering t-shirt sales to help the Marshall County community after a deadly school shooting.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The King had some fun at the expense of the FCC chairman.
