Woman gets 20 years for abuse that severely damaged child

Law enforcement responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition on Saturday, February 3.
The Southeast Missouri Arts Council invites you to attend the 18th Annual Children's Arts Festival.
Old Town Cape, Inc. will hold their Annual Dinner on Thursday, February 22, at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
