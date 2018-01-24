Regional poetry competition hosted by the Arts Council

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition on Saturday, February 3 at 10 a.m. in the Oscar Hirsch Room of the Cape Public Library.

This regional competition will decide who will attend the statewide competition as a representative from the southeast Missouri area.

The Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest for high school students encourages them to learn more about great poetry through recitation and memorization.

This program also helps students build self-confidence, learn about their literary heritage, and master public speaking.

The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation created this competition in 2006.

It is administered in partnership with the State Arts Agencies of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Four area schools that will have representatives in the 2018 Southeast Region Poetry Out Loud Competition include:

Notre Dame Regional High School

St. Vincent

Leopold High School

Jackson Senior High

For further information on this event please visit the Poetry Out Loud website.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, located at 16 North Spanish Street, Cape Girardeau, MO.

