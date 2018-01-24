Regional poetry competition hosted by the Arts Council - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Regional poetry competition hosted by the Arts Council

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition on Saturday, February 3 at 10 a.m. in the Oscar Hirsch Room of the Cape Public Library.

This regional competition will decide who will attend the statewide competition as a representative from the southeast Missouri area.

The Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest for high school students encourages them to learn more about great poetry through recitation and memorization.

This program also helps students build self-confidence, learn about their literary heritage, and master public speaking.

The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation created this competition in 2006.

It is administered in partnership with the State Arts Agencies of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Four area schools that will have representatives in the 2018 Southeast Region Poetry Out Loud Competition include:

  • Notre Dame Regional High School
  • St. Vincent
  • Leopold High School
  • Jackson Senior High

For further information on this event please visit the Poetry Out Loud website.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, located at 16 North Spanish Street, Cape Girardeau, MO.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-24 06:09:28 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-01-24 23:32:01 GMT

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

  • Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-01-24 01:49:21 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-01-24 06:51:16 GMT

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

  • breaking

    Marshall Co. High School shooting suspect in court Thursday

    Marshall Co. High School shooting suspect in court Thursday

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 5:35 PM EST2018-01-24 22:35:29 GMT

    Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

    Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.

    •   
Powered by Frankly