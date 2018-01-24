Styx, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Tesla: 13 concerts worth traveling to St. Louis for

First, the Foo Fighters announce it will expand its tour to include St. Louis.

Elton John will also make a stop at the Scottrade Center before he is set to retire.

Now, Styx along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Tesla are coming as well!

