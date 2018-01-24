Elton John, Foo Fighters: 11 concerts worth traveling to St. Louis for

Law enforcement responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition on Saturday, February 3.
The Southeast Missouri Arts Council invites you to attend the 18th Annual Children's Arts Festival.
Old Town Cape, Inc. will hold their Annual Dinner on Thursday, February 22, at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
Apple announced on Wednesday an update to its mobile operating system, which includes a new way to organize medical records, a way for customers to prevent older iPhones from slowing down and an expansion of augmented reality on its devices.
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.
