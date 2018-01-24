Elton John, Foo Fighters: 11 concerts worth traveling to St. Lou - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Elton John, Foo Fighters: 11 concerts worth traveling to St. Louis for

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(KFVS) -

First, the Foo Fighters announce it will expand its tour to include St. Louis.

Now, Elton John will also make a stop at the Scottrade Center before he is set to retire.

CLICK HERE for a guide to 11 concerts worth traveling to St. Louis to see.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly