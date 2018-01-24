Marshall County Sheriff releases response to high school shooting

First, the Foo Fighters announce it will expand its tour to include St. Louis. Now, Elton John will also make a stop at the Scottrade Center before he is set to retire.
A Grand Tower, Illinois man died and a woman was taken to the hospital after deputies say they tried to clear a drain by mixing commercial cleaner with bleach.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
The sheriff in Marshall County, Kentucky released his response to Tuesday's events at Marshall County High School.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
