Marshall County Sheriff releases response to high school shooting

The sheriff in Marshall County, Kentucky released his response to Tuesday's events at Marshall County High School.

Sheriff Kevin Byars stated that the community has been rocked by tragedy and that the community has been brought together in that tragedy's wake.

He said among those who responded were the School Resource Officer, deputies, Benton Police Department, Calvert City Police Department, Paducah Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Murray Police Department, Murray State University Police, FBI, ATF and others.

He thanked them for their help during the difficult situation.

To end the post Sheriff Byars said he had never been more proud of his community after the outpouring of support. He said they are Marshall Strong.

Read his full response below:

