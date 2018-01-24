Southeast Missouri Arts Council hosts 18th annual Children's Art - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri Arts Council hosts 18th annual Children's Arts Festival

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
The Southeast Missouri Arts Council invites you to attend the 18th Annual Children's Arts Festival.

The opening reception occurs Friday, February 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. and the exhibit will remain on display until February 24.

The exhibit features visual art pieces and poetry by children from 28 regional schools.

The gallery is located at 16 North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.

Cookies will be provided at the reception by Chick-Fil-A, and juice boxes and milk will be available, thanks to McDonald's.

The show is juried, with the top eight entries in each age range, 3rd to 8th grade, featured in a booklet distributed at the event.

Student poetry submissions will be themed about "what they would be, in their wildest imaginations."

One winner will be selected from each grade level for this category as well.

The Southeast Missouri Arts Council gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

