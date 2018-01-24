Calloway Co., KY to fly flags at half-staff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Calloway Co., KY to fly flags at half-staff

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Calloway County, Kentucky government has ordered flags be flown at half-staff.

According to the executive order, this is in honor of its neighboring county and "with sincere sympathy from Calloway County citizens."

"Whereas, our thoughts and prayers are with students, staff, faculty and families of Marshall County."

The order is effective on Jan. 23.

