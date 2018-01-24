One woman dead after early morning fire in Metropolis, IL

Missouri Chief Justice Zel Fischer is calling to expand drug treatment courts to help fight opioid misuse.
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
The Calloway County, Kentucky government has ordered flags be flown at half-staff.
A Cairo, Illinois man has pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo in 2014.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.
