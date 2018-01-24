One woman dead after early morning fire in Metropolis, IL

Early Wednesday morning a house fire in Metropolis, Illinois claimed the life of one person.

According to officers with Metropolis Public Safety, a 58-year-old Mary J. Neblett was killed in the fire.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Dispatch received a call at 3:34 a.m. of a house fire on Ophia Street.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the residence.

It is a one-story single family home.

Firefighters found Neblett unconscious in the hallway. She was removed and officials began CPR.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fire Marshall was contacted and an investigator is on the scene. The Office of the State Fire Marshall is leading the investigation.

