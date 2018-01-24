Metropolis Police to discuss public safety

People in Metropolis, Illinois may attend a school safety meeting Wednesday night on January 31.

The Metropolis Police Department is holding a public safety meeting for parents of school-aged children attending schools in Metropolis.

This meeting comes after two school shootings in the same week.

Director Masse I will be hosting a town hall type meeting to address concerns from the First Responder point of view and also to address concerns from the parents of students.

This meeting will be held at the Massac County High School at 5:30 p.m.

This will be open to the public.

