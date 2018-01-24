Metropolis, IL police discuss school safety

The Metropolis Police Department held a public safety meeting for parents of school-aged children attending schools in Metropolis.

This meeting comes after two school shootings in the same week.

Director Masse hosted a town hall type meeting to address concerns from the First Responder point of view and also to address concerns from the parents of students.

Security is at the top of everyone's thoughts.

That's why the Director of Public Safety for the city of Metropolis decided to put on a school safety meeting tonight at Massac County High School.



The goal was to get parents in on the conversation and let them know what they should do if an emergency situation were to happen while there child is at school.

“We've been training our kids since Heath, about lockdown drills, and disaster drills and all that stuff has been ingrained for generations of kids going through kids,” said Harry Masse, Metropolis Director of Public Safety. “So none of that is new since we've been all doing this training with the children, we've never done anything with the parents.”

Parents also had the chance to ask question and voice their concerns.



But this is just the beginning another meeting is set to take place next Wednesday that will be led by the Massac County Sheriff.

