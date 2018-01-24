Paducah sports store selling shirts to help Marshall Co. community

A store in Paducah, Kentucky is offering t-shirt sales to help the Marshall County community after a deadly school shooting.

The Action Sports store will give 100 percent of the sales proceeds to the families affected.

The shirts will be on sale for $10 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The owner is paying for the shirts and ink so all the money will get to the families.

The owner said it was an obvious decision to make because these families are in need after the tragic incident.

They are printing about 500 shirts an hour. Those wanting a shirt can call to place an order or come in.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.