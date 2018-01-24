Paducah sports store donates $120,000 to help Marshall Co. community

A store in Paducah, Kentucky offered t-shirt sales to help the Marshall County community after a deadly school shooting.

As of Friday, February 16, the store reported $120,000 donated to the victims and families..

The Action Sports store will give 100 percent of the sales proceeds to the families affected.

The store owner was willing to donate $10,000 to buying the shirts and they are about to pass that amount, so they are asking anyone who wants to donate money to the shirts to do so that way 100 percent of the proceeds can still go to the victims.

If they don't get more donations, they will still sell shirts but will only be able to donate the profit.

According to the store, people have bought shirts from Boston and California, they also had an order from Littleton, Colorado.

The shirts went on sale for $10 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The owner is now asking that all orders be placed online through the website. Click here for the link.

The owner is paying for the shirts and ink so all the money will get to the families.

The owner said it was an obvious decision to make because these families are in need after the tragic incident.

The store has been overwhelmed by the success of the fundraiser. The owner said they were printing 500 shirts an hour on Wednesday morning.

According to the store's Facebook page, they've already sold out of the shirts they had on-hand and have more on the way.

Some people we've talked to say they'll wear their shirts with pride.

"It's just awful and I don't know how to handle it," said Dawn Oden. "I'm thrilled to have my new shirt, proud of it. Will wear it all the time. Might even wash it every now and then but it's just, I had to have one and it'll help."

Action Sports is taking orders in the store and online. There's no word yet if they plan to ship t-shirts out.

