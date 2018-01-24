Old Town Cape, Inc. to honor volunteers, 2017 achievements

Old Town Cape, Inc. will hold their Annual Dinner on Thursday, February 22, at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.

Sponsored by the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and First State Community Bank, the Annual Dinner event allows Old Town Cape, Inc. to recognize key accomplishments from 2017, and to honor the efforts of the Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses, property owners, and volunteers.

Awards to be presented include, the Charles l Hutson Visionary Award, a Volunteer of the Year Award, a Business in Excellence Award, and the Old Town Cape Preservation of Heritage Award.

The outgoing 2017 Board of Directors President and the 2017 outgoing board members will also be recognized.

The event social hour begins at 6 p.m, with dinner and the program to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each, and tables of 8 are available for $240.

Reservations can be made by calling Old Town Cape, Inc. at 573-334-8085, or by emailing info@oldtowncape.org by February 12.

