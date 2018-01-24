2.1 M quake felt in parts of MO, TN

A store in Paducah, Kentucky is offering t-shirt sales to help the Marshall County community after a deadly school shooting.
Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
An earthquake in southeast Missouri was registered as a 2.1 on Wednesday morning.
Communities around Kentucky are receiving awards for downtown development projects.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds are slowly pushing eastward across parts of southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.
