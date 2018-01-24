2.1 M quake felt in parts of MO, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.1 M quake felt in parts of MO, TN

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

An earthquake in southeast Missouri was registered as a 2.1 on Wednesday morning.

It happened on January 24 around 4:45 a.m.

The shaking was near Sikeston, Kennett, and Poplar Bluff, Missouri as well as Nashville, Tennessee.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly