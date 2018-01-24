2.1 M quake felt in parts of MO, TN

Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.

2 dead, 18 injured in Kentucky high school shooting; suspect in custody

A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

'Enjoy hell:' Doctor's sentence next for assaulting gymnasts

The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.

Toys 'R' Us to close 20% of US stores, including Babies 'R' Us locations

Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school.

Students ran for their lives as shots erupted in high school

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.

Mother of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting demanding answers

On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.

Teen shot, killed at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill ID'd

A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.

Woman accused of intentionally running over teen brother

Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.

Oprah visits Abbeville, speaks at church about Recy Taylor story

California prosecutors say a Mexican Uber driver living in the country illegally has been charged with raping, assaulting and robbing young women.