First Alert: Sunshine but chilly; mild temps to continue through weekend

It's pretty sunny around the Heartland but temperatures are a bit chilly on Wednesday, January 24.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says winds will gradually turn southerly overnight and this will help keep temperatures from falling too fast.

On Wednesday evening, temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s early. Lows by morning will range from the middle 20s northeast to near 30 southwest.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. It will be a bit breezy at times, also. Grant says highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. Winds will gust up to 25 miles per hour at times.

The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend.

We will likely see some rain over the weekend, as well.

