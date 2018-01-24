First Alert: Eastern clouds and western sunshine

Some areas will see clouds today while others will see more sunshine.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds are slowly pushing eastward across parts of southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Western areas will see lots of sunshine today, while eastern counties will hang under clouds until the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs will top out in the 40s today.

Milder weather arrives Thursday, with much of the Heartland seeing the 50s through the afternoon.

Rain chances will overspread the areas Friday night into Saturday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.