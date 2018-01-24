GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: 54-year-old KY woman found

A Golden Alert has been canceled for a missing woman out of Graves County, Kentucky.

The alert was for Michelle Sicard, who has been reported missing since 4:30 p.m Tuesday.

An official with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the woman has type 2 diabetes, hypoglycemia and mild cardio infractions.

Michelle was last seen at Hanger Orthotics in Paducah, KY around 4:30 p.m Tuesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.