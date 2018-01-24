GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: 54-year-old KY woman found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GOLDEN ALERT CANCELED: 54-year-old KY woman found

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Graves County Sheriffs Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriffs Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Golden Alert has been canceled for a missing woman out of Graves County, Kentucky.

The alert was for Michelle Sicard, who has been reported missing since 4:30 p.m Tuesday.

An official with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the woman has type 2 diabetes, hypoglycemia and mild cardio infractions.

Michelle was last seen at Hanger Orthotics in Paducah, KY around 4:30 p.m Tuesday.

