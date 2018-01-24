GOLDEN ALERT: 54-year-old woman missing from Graves Co., KY

A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Graves County, Kentucky.

The alert is for Michelle Sicard, who has been reported missing since 4:30 p.m Tuesday.

An official with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the woman has type 2 diabetes, hypoglycemia and mild cardio infractions.

Michelle is described as a white female, age 54, with short gray hair. Last seen wearing a teal jogging suit and blue shoes. Michelle was last seen at Hanger Orthotics in Paducah, KY around 4:30 p.m yesterday.

If you see anyone fitting this description or know of Michelle’s whereabouts, please call the Kentucky State Police Post 1 or local law authorities.

