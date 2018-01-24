Paducah man threatens woman with firearm, arrested

One man has been arrested in McCracken County after police said he showed up to a home armed with a firearm.

At 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 5300 block of Cold Springs Road regarding a disturbance.

Christopher Collier, 42 of Paducah, was at the residence armed with a firearm.

He was charged with burglary, first degree, unlawful imprisonment, first degree, wanton endangerment, first degree, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Deputies said ran from the residence out the back door where he was taken into custody. Collier was found to have a handgun concealed in his waistband at the time of his arrest.

The female victim said Collier had entered the residence uninvited and held the firearm to her head while demanding she leave with him. Collier also assaulted the victim multiple times, causing visible injury.

Collier was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on felony charges.

