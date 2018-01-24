5 things to know 1/24

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 24.

First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are back below freezing this morning. The clouds in our eastern counties will clear throughout the day.

Highs will hit the 40’s but winds shouldn’t be as much of an issue today.

Thursday is Laura Wibbenmeyer's pick for day of the week. Temperatures will be in the 50’s with plenty of sunshine. That will also be the case for most of Friday, too.

Rain will move in on Friday, night though. It will last into Saturday but temperatures will stay in the 50’s. The rain isn’t expected to be severe, or enough to flood, or wintry.

Making headlines

Tragedy struck in Marshall County, Kentucky when a school shooting left two students dead Tuesday.

The community in Marshall County and surrounding areas poured out love and support for the victims and their families.

Police are investigating a threat made against a student at Paducah Tilghman High School.

One person was injured and one is in custody following a shooting in Gallatin, Illinois.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.