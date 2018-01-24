5 things to know 1/24

Communities around Kentucky are receiving awards for downtown development projects.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says clouds are slowly pushing eastward across parts of southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman out of Graves County, Kentucky.
One man has been arrested in McCracken County after police said he showed up to a home armed with a firearm.
Two students died in a school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.
Oprah Winfrey was in Abbeville Tuesday, and a lucky resident was able to meet her.
Customers who had free checking have been moved into accounts where they must maintain a minimum monthly balance of $1,500 or have at least $250 in direct deposits, or they will be charged $12 a month in maintenance fees.
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.
A search-and rescue operation is underway on the lake Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the Causeway.
