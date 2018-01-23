1 in custody after shooting in Gallatin Co., IL

Several lawmakers and community officials have expressed their reactions following the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School.
Paducah police are investigating a threat against a student a Paducah Tilghman High School.
Law enforcement responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
The Perryville Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two people about an ongoing investigation.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.
Shelby County narcotics investigators along with several other organizations seized nearly 36,000 doses of fentanyl in Pelham and Alabaster.
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.
Ashley Morrow was planning a wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years when she received devastating news.
A Kings Mountain resident is currently recovering in the hospital after surviving a horrific incident on I-85 in Gaston County last Thursday night. Patrick Rowland said he was riding in a car with his wife and a few other people around 1120 p.m. when he nearly lost his life.
Out of nowhere, a deer appears to jump through an office window and scramble about on a worker's desk, knocking off nearly everything in sight.
Heavy police presence and emergency personnel have surrounded the area of a local business in South Carolina. Police could be seen in the parking lot of The Peach Stand in York County Tuesday afternoon.
