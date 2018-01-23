1 in custody after shooting in Gallatin Co., IL

Law enforcement responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

According to the state's attorney's office, one person was shot and one person was later taken into custody.

Deputies found the victim around at a home just south of Omaha, Illinois.

Law enforcement found at a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach in the front yard of the home. Emergency crews responded and the man was taken from the scene by Gallatin County EMS and Life Flight. He was being treated at an area hospital.

The state's attorney said this was not a drive-by shooting and no children were in danger. One person was taken into custody after a search warrant was issued on Washington Road.

More arrest could follow.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.